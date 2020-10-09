Hughton: We shouldn’t have lost

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton was pleased with elements of his side’s display in the 1-0 defeat to Swansea and believes they deserved something from the game.

Chris Hughton offered his thoughts as Nottingham Forest were beaten by Bournemouth

The Reds were beaten 2-0 at Oakwell as they lost for only the second time under Chris Hughton

When Reds boss Chris Hughton has a fully fit squad to choose from he faces some tough selection...