Watch: Indian supporter proposes girl during India Vs Australia 2nd ODI

While Australia and India were fighting the on-field battle in the second ODI, there was a man who succeeded to find his life partner in the stands at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

A man wearing an Indian team jersey went down on one knee and proposed to his lover while the visitors were chasing the giant target.

The girl was supporting the home side as she was donning the yellow colour t-shirt.

The girl accepted the proposal as the commentators and the players enjoyed a light-hearted moment in the match.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell congratulated the couple by applauding them from the field.

Watch the video for more.