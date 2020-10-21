Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Indian supporter proposes girl during India Vs Australia 2nd ODI

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Watch: Indian supporter proposes girl during India Vs Australia 2nd ODI

Watch: Indian supporter proposes girl during India Vs Australia 2nd ODI

While Australia and India were fighting the on-field battle in the second ODI, there was a man who succeeded to find his life partner in the stands at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

A man wearing an Indian team jersey went down on one knee and proposed to his lover while the visitors were chasing the giant target.

The girl was supporting the home side as she was donning the yellow colour t-shirt.

The girl accepted the proposal as the commentators and the players enjoyed a light-hearted moment in the match.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell congratulated the couple by applauding them from the field.

Watch the video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sydney Cricket Ground Sydney Cricket Ground Sports stadium

Australia beat India in first ODI in front of 20,000 at SCG

 Australia beat India by 66 runs in the first one-day international in front of 20,000 socially-distanced fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
BBC News

Glenn Maxwell Glenn Maxwell Australian cricketer

IPL 2020:'Bowlers were exceptional today,' says KXIP Skipper KL Rahul [Video]

IPL 2020:'Bowlers were exceptional today,' says KXIP Skipper KL Rahul

Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played knocks of 53 and 32 respectively as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. Punjab chased down the total of 165 with six balls to spare. With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches. KXIP skipper KL Rahul said, "It is important that guys who have not found form so far, it is important that they find they form. Lot of things are falling in place. The work put in by the team and the coaches has started to show on the fields. Hopefully, we can built from here and learn from our mistakes. The way our bowlers bowled today is exceptional and it has given the team a lot of confidence and we will carry the same confidence forward."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
IPL 13: KL Rahul calls Glenn Maxwell "great team man" after KXIP wins over DC [Video]

IPL 13: KL Rahul calls Glenn Maxwell "great team man" after KXIP wins over DC

Kings XI Punjab's skipper KL Rahul said that this year Mohammad Shami has shown clarity in his bowling. "The thing this year that has been different about Shami is he has shown clarity. He has put his hand up as senior bowler. It's great to see the way Shami has been bowling," Maxwell added. Calling Maxwell a team man, Rahul said, "We know what Maxwell can do, when he comes good he gives a lot of solidity to the team. He balances out the team really well. He is great team man, therefore Maxi coming in form is a good sign and it will ease his nerves." With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:54Published

Related news from verified sources

AUS vs IND 2nd ODI: Indian fan proposes Australian girl in the crowd, Glenn Maxwell gives his approval, Watch video!

The incident happened during India's chase in the second ODI at Sydney and was captured by the...
Zee News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: PM Modi's 2nd Covid vaccine lab visit to Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad [Video]

Watch: PM Modi's 2nd Covid vaccine lab visit to Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Bharat Biotech facility in Telangana's Hyderabad on November 28. He arrived in the city after a tour of Zydus' facility in Gujarat's Ahmedabad earlier in the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published
Ind vs Aus: Team lost important wickets at wrong time, says Hardik Pandya [Video]

Ind vs Aus: Team lost important wickets at wrong time, says Hardik Pandya

Australia beat 'Men in Blue' by 66 runs in first One Day International (ODI) match. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya said that they could have won but the team lost important wickets at the wrong time.

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:33Published
Ind-Aus series: 'Sanju Samson has long way to go', says Sreesanth [Video]

Ind-Aus series: 'Sanju Samson has long way to go', says Sreesanth

Cricketer S Sreesanth is back in the game after seven years of long-ban. He was banned from cricket for alleged spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian pacer will take part..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:29Published