'Billi ke Khawab Main Chichde Hi Chichde': Owaisi on Shah's Hyderabad Mayor remark

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held deliberations over the farmers' protest against the three central farm laws with BJP president J P Nadda here late on Sunday evening. Shah has already appealed to the protesting farmers to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital to stage their protests and said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place. Meanwhile, farmers had earlier rejected Centre's proposal to move the protest to Burari ground. Farmers said the Burari ground is an "open jail". Watch the full video for more details.
A day after assuring agitating farmers that the central government was ready to hold talks on their "every problem and demand," Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he never called the farmers' protest politically motivated and neither was he calling it now. "I never called the farmers' protest politically motivated; neither am I calling it now," Shah said. "In a democracy, everyone has a right to have different views on the same thing. All three laws are beneficial for farmers. Politically motivated opposition can go against it," Shah added on being asked about Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's stand on farm laws. On Saturday, Shah urged the farmers, who are protesting against three farm laws enacted recently, to shift to Nirankari Samagam Ground marked for their protest by Delhi Police and said the Centre was ready to talk to them before December 3. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala hit out at the home minster. Watch the full video for more details.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on November 29 said the demands of the farmers who is protesting against the new farms laws is completely genuine, and I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet them and solve this issue.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 29 reacted on Owaisi's remark 'If there're illegal Rohingyas here, what is Home Minister doing?'. He said, "When I take action then they create ruckus in Parliament. Tell them to give in writing that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have to be evicted... who takes their side in Parliament?
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 29 thanked people of Hyderabad for showing immense support to BJP. He showed his confident that Mayor of Hyderabad will be from his party. "I want to thank people of Hyderabad for showing immense support to BJP. I'm confident after roadshow that this time BJP is not fighting to increase its seats or strengthen its presence, but this time Mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party," he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 29 said that his party will free Hyderabad from the 'Nizam culture' and work towards constructing a modern and new city flush with democratic principles, if come into power. "We will take it away from dynastic politics without doing any appeasement," he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 29 said that Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub and for this appropriate infrastructure is needed, he alleged that municipal corporation under TRS and Majlis (AIMIM) is the biggest impediment in the development of Infrastructure. "Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub. Infrastructure development has to be done by the municipal corporation even though funds are given by State and Centre. The current corporation under TRS and Majlis is the biggest impediment to this," he said.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said elections are no solution to the Kashmir problem and called for a dialogue between India and Pakistan to address the issue. She also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of “murdering the democracy” in the name of District Development Council (DDC) polls as alliance candidates were being confined to homes while others enjoyed full freedom to campaign. The PDP chief said the alliance candidates were not allowed to freely campaign for the DDC polls. "Our people do not have security. They have been confined to their homes and not allowed to run poll campaign while BJP candidates are freely roaming around. This is not done? Will this country run on the BJP's agenda?"They tell us not to talk about Article 370. BJP ministers visit Kashmir and nine out of 10 times, they talk about the revocation of Article 370. I fail to understand that when they are confident that Artilce 370 is gone and will not be restored, why do they get rattled so much when I speak about it," she said. Watch the full video for more details.
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was allegedly beaten up and his office vandalised by All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. The incident happened in Bankura District of West Bengal. "They have beaten him black and blue. The entire office has been ransacked. TMC is afraid of BJP's rising popularity in the state," said Shyamal Sarkar, BJP member.
Farmers on November 29 tried to break through the barricades at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad, Delhi-UP Border. They pushed the barricades and security personnel back to show their anguish. Farmers are protesting against Centre's three farm laws. Farmer leaders have denied going to the structured place in Burari.
The team of Netflix original series Delhi Crime - actors Shefali Shah and Rajesh Tailang along with writer-director of the show, Richie Mehta - talk to HT City Editor, Monika Rawal about winning the award for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards 2020. From their first reaction to going down memory lane and revisiting the days when the shot for the show to spilling the beans about a season 2 in the pipeline, watch the team at their candid best. Released in March 2019 on Netflix, the show is based on the gruesome Nirbhaya gang rape case that took place in delhi in 2012. Shah plays the female officer in-charge, Vartika Chaturvedi and Tailang as Bhupendra Singh, is the second in command to her character on screen. The show also features actors Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal, Aakash Dahiya and Jaya Bhattacharya.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Bhagyalakshmi Temple on November 29. He is on a day-long visit to Hyderabad to campaign for BJP in the upcoming civic polls. Shah is scheduled to hold..