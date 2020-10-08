Ind vs Aus ODI: They played better cricket, says KL Rahul

Australia beat India by 51 runs and sealed the series by 2-0.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul said that sometimes as a team they have to accept that the opposition played better cricket.

"Its home condition for them, they played better cricket," he said.

"We have honestly played 50 over cricket after a long-long time," he added.

Rahul also highlighted that the mood of the camp is still positive.