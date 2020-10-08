Ind vs Aus ODI: They played better cricket, says KL Rahul

Indian batsman wicket-keeper KL Rahul ahead of 1st ODI against Australia said that legendary Indian cricket captain "Mahendra Singh Dhoni's place cannot be filled." MS Dhoni had announced retirement in August via Instagram post. India will clash with hosts Australia on November 26 at SCG.
Kings XI Punjab's chances for qualifying for play-offs of IPL 2020 were ended on November 01 after Chennai Super Kings, which is already out of the race for the play-offs, defeated the KL Rahul-led team by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Speaking on the loss, KXIP captain KL Rahul said the team gave itself a lot of chance to qualify for the play-offs, and they were hoping to get through. Rahul added that this loss will hurt him for a "little while". CSK easily chased the mediocre target of 153 with the help of a clinical innings by in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who sailed his team with an unbeaten 62 off 49 balls.
After KXIP's run in IPL 2020 ended by losing against CSK in what was a virtual eliminator for the KL Rahul-led side on November 01 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rahul said they wanted to post a big score after coming to bat first, but failed to stitch crucial partnerships that were needed for a 180+ score. Rahul also admitted that their side didn't soak up the pressure well needed in a high stakes game like that. CSK easily chased the mediocre target of 153 with the help of a clinical innings by in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who sailed his team with an unbeaten 62 off 49 balls.
Cricketer S Sreesanth is back in the game after seven years of long-ban. He was banned from cricket for alleged spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian pacer will take part in the Kerala Cricket Association's (KCA) President's Cup T20 tournament. Speaking to ANI, Sreesanth spoke about journey of his life and India-Australia cricket series. He said, "I am looking forward to every game and it is my humble request to everybody to support and be with me because I need those blessings. I am looking at it as opportunity and not challenges and I want to learn as much as possible." "I hope Sanju Samson continues his form and if he channelizes his energy and focuses on what he should be doing I am very confident that he has a long way to go," he added.
On opening batsman Rohit Sharma's current status regarding his injury, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that his status will be further assessed on December 11. "Well, before..
Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries...
David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad and KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab lock horns today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium with an eye on a win. KXIP are currently languishing at the bottom of the..