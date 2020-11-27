Traffic movement hit as Tikri border closed amid 'Delhi Chalo' protest

Amid Punjab farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, traffic movement is affected on Tikri border on Delhi-Bahadurgarh road.

The Delhi Police kept the Tikri borders closed for vehicles and heavy security have also been deployed.

Office goers are mainly affected from this development.

Delhi Police have appealed commuters to avoid travelling towards the Singhu and Tikri borders, Mukarba Chowk, NH-44, GT-Karnal Road and Outer Ring Road.