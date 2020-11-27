Traffic movement hit as Tikri border closed amid 'Delhi Chalo' protest

Amid farmers protest, heavy security has been deployed at Tikri border in West Delhi on November 28. Farmers are participating in 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, they are settled at the border areas. Delhi Police have given permission to demonstrate at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area. Farmers are agitating against the Centre's farm laws.
Rejecting the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, agitating farmers who have been staying put at Delhi's borders for four days said on Sunday they will not end the blockade and will continue their stir against the new farm laws. After a meeting of over 30 farmer groups on Sunday, their representatives said they will not move to the Burari ground as it is an "open jail". They said the farmers will not accept any conditional dialogue and will block all five entry points to Delhi. "The condition laid down by Home Minister Amit Shah is not acceptable to us. We will not hold any conditional talks. We reject the government's offer. The blockade will not end. We will block all five entry point to Delhi," Surjeet S Phul, Bhartiya Kisan Union's Punjab president said. Watch the full video for more details.
While addressing a press conference at Delhi-Haryana Border, Surjeet S Phul, President, BKU Krantikari (Punjab) on November 29 said, "We've decided that we won't allow any political party leader to speak on our stage, be it Congress, BJP, AAP or other parties. Our committee will allow other organisations, who are supporting us, to speak if they follow our rules." "We want to apologise to media for misbehaviour with them by a few protesters unknowingly. To avoid such situations in future, we've decided that after every meeting, an official press note will be released by us for media," he added.
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on November 29 reacted on Home Minister Amit Shah's next Hyderabad Mayor remark. He slammed Amit Shah by using an old phrase, 'Billi ke Khawab Main Chichde Hi Chichde' (To savour custard even in one's dreams). He also said, "It was BJP that claimed there're 30,000 illegal Rohingya refugees who're enrolled in voters' list here. I said that they should identify 1,000 such names and asked if Amit Shah was sleeping in Delhi? Why doesn't he remove them? Who's stopping him?"
Security forces used tear gas to disperse the agitating farmers near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway on November 27. Police used water cannon and tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers at Tikri Border. Farmers clashed with security forces, as they tried to head towards Delhi as part of their protest against Centre's farm laws.
A day after assuring agitating farmers that the central government was ready to hold talks on their "every problem and demand," Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he never called the farmers' protest politically motivated and neither was he calling it now. "I never called the farmers' protest politically motivated; neither am I calling it now," Shah said. "In a democracy, everyone has a right to have different views on the same thing. All three laws are beneficial for farmers. Politically motivated opposition can go against it," Shah added on being asked about Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's stand on farm laws. On Saturday, Shah urged the farmers, who are protesting against three farm laws enacted recently, to shift to Nirankari Samagam Ground marked for their protest by Delhi Police and said the Centre was ready to talk to them before December 3. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala hit out at the home minster. Watch the full video for more details.
Farmers' has decided to not go Burari Park as it is not a park but an open jail, said Surjeet S Phul, President, BKU Krantikari (Punjab) while addressing press conference on November 29. He added, "We've decided that we'll never go to Burari Park as we got proof that it's an open jail. Delhi Police told Uttarakhand Farmer Association President that they'll take them to Jantar Mantar but instead locked them at Burari Park. Instead of going to open jail in Burari, we've decided that we will gherao Delhi by blocking 5 main entry points to Delhi. We've got 4 months ration with us, so nothing to worry. Our Operations Committee will decide everything."
