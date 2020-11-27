Global  
 

Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
Justice officials in Argentina are investigating the death of Diego Maradona including a search order for his doctor's office in Buenos Aires.


Messi pays Maradona tribute after scoring in Barcelona win

 Lionel Messi pays tribute to the late Argentina legend Diego Maradona after scoring in Barcelona's emphatic win over Osasuna.
Passage: In memoriam

 "Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including Zappos’ former CEO Tony Hsieh and World Cup soccer star Diego Maradona.
Diego Maradona: Police raid house and clinic of doctor

 Authorities are trying to establish if there was negligence in the treatment of the Argentine star.
Messi and Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona [Video]

Barcelona remembered former player Diego Maradona, who died this week at the age of 60, with a moment's silence ahead of their La Liga match against Osasuna on Sunday (November 29).

Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona [Video]

Barcelona remember former player Diego Maradona, who died this week at the age of 60, by paying tribute to the Argentine ahead of their La Liga match against Osasuna.

Football was only part of it: Diego Maradona transcended sport

 For a nation prone to frequent lamentation over its missed opportunities, crashing from the world’s 10th wealthiest economy per capita in 1913 to a constant..
Diego Maradona: Memorials held in football star's home town [Video]

Maradona’s precocious talent was spotted early and he made his professional debut at age fifteen for Buenos Aires club, Argentinos Juniors.

Maradona fans pour onto streets as casket arrives at cemetery [Video]

Argentina's Diego Maradona, one of the world's greatest ever soccer players, is buried in Buenos Aires.

Diego Maradona's Lawyer Demands Investigation, Says Death 'Criminal idiocy'

 Soccer legend Diego Maradona did not have to die because he's the victim of "criminal idiocy" ... so claims his lawyer. Attorney Matias Morla says it took..
‘The greatest’: Thousands of Argentinians say goodbye to Maradona [Video]

Fans queue in Buenos Aires to pay their last respects to Diego Maradona, a national icon who died on Wednesday.

Diego Maradona's Lawyer Blames Death on 'Criminal Idiocy,' Demands Investigation

Prosecutors are reportedly looking into the death of the soccer legend as his lawyer Matias Morla...
Maradona's death investigated by prosecutors

Argentine officials are investigating the death of Diego Maradona and ordered the search of...
Argentine prosecutors probe Maradona death

Argentine prosecutors probe Maradona death Argentine prosecutors were investigating Friday the circumstances surrounding the death of Diego...
Maradona's life in Napoli [Video]

A look at Diego Maradona's life in Napoli, as told by Sky Italy's Valentina Fass following the death of the Argentine hero.

'Hopefully we can move on,' say Argentine fans in La Boca after Maradona's death [Video]

Argentines reflect on the funeral of their hero, Diego Maradona.

Thousands of Argentina fans say emotional farewell to Diego Maradona [Video]

Thousands of fans paid their respects to football legend Diego Maradona as he was buried in a private ceremony in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires on Thursday (November 26).

