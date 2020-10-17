Global  
 

Team Delhi Crime on winning Best Drama Series at International Emmy Awards 2020

The team of Netflix original series Delhi Crime - actors Shefali Shah and Rajesh Tailang along with writer-director of the show, Richie Mehta - talk to HT City Editor, Monika Rawal about winning the award for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards 2020.

From their first reaction to going down memory lane and revisiting the days when the shot for the show to spilling the beans about a season 2 in the pipeline, watch the team at their candid best.

Released in March 2019 on Netflix, the show is based on the gruesome Nirbhaya gang rape case that took place in delhi in 2012.

Shah plays the female officer in-charge, Vartika Chaturvedi and Tailang as Bhupendra Singh, is the second in command to her character on screen.

The show also features actors Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal, Aakash Dahiya and Jaya Bhattacharya.


Proud moment! 'Delhi Crime' bags International Emmy Awards for 'Best Drama Series'

Proud moment! 'Delhi Crime' bags International Emmy Awards for 'Best Drama Series'

In one of the proud moments for India, Netflix series 'Delhi Crime' won the 'Best Drama Series' category at 48th International Emmy Awards on the night of November 23. The official Twitter handle of 'International Emmy Awards' announced the news. The crime-thriller 'Delhi Crime' is based on the 2012 gangrape-murder case. The seven-episode series has a terrific cast of Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal and Adil Hussain in key roles. Delighted with the win, actor Shefali Shah also expressed her joy on her Twitter handle. 'Delhi Crime' was first aired on OTT platform, Netflix on March 22, 2019 and is directed by Richie Mehta.

The winners of the International Emmys [Video]

The winners of the International Emmys

The winners of the 48th annual International Emmy Awards were announced on Monday from a live virtual ceremony in New York.

ShowBiz Minute: Cuomo, Jennings, 'Jaws'

 Andrew Cuomo receives International Emmy for televised coronavirus briefings; "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings will be interim show host; Bruce the shark from..
U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Calls for Fiction Label on 'The Crown' | THR News [Video]

U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Calls for Fiction Label on 'The Crown' | THR News

The U.K. culture secretary Oliver Dowden has waded into a growing debate surrounding season four of Netflix's hit royal drama 'The Crown.'

The Crown controversy: Netflix series suffers backlash over depiction of British Royal Family [Video]

The Crown controversy: Netflix series suffers backlash over depiction of British Royal Family

Critics say The Crown displays a general lack of respect for The Queen and her family.View on euronews

Townsville couple allegedly watched Netflix as child died in hot car

 An Australian couple charged with manslaughter after a three-year-old girl died in a hot car were allegedly watching Netflix as she died.Mum Laura Black, 37, and..
James Corden: The talk show host for the internet age

 Bill Whitaker talks with the host of CBS' "The Late Late Show" about his favorite Carpool Karaoke guest, changing his show due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his..
A Suitable Boy- Review | Tabu, Ishaan Khattar, Tanya Maniktala| Mira Nair | Netflix [Video]

A Suitable Boy- Review | Tabu, Ishaan Khattar, Tanya Maniktala| Mira Nair | Netflix

Mira Nair’s Netflix show A Suitable Boy brings Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name on screen. Starring Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khattar and Tabu in lead, the show the show boasts of talented names like Ram Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Verma, Rasika Duggal, Namit Das, Danesh Razvi, Shahana Goswami, and Vinay Pathak playing in supporting roles. It is set in post-partition India and showcases the life of a young girl torn between family and her new romance. Here’s our review of A Suitable Boy:

Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami on 'A suitable boy' | Aur Batao [Video]

Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami on 'A suitable boy' | Aur Batao

Actors Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Mahira Kakkar get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this episode, the actors talk about their upcoming release 'A Suitable Boy'. Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy is set to stream on October 23 on Netflix. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.

