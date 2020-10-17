Team Delhi Crime on winning Best Drama Series at International Emmy Awards 2020

The team of Netflix original series Delhi Crime - actors Shefali Shah and Rajesh Tailang along with writer-director of the show, Richie Mehta - talk to HT City Editor, Monika Rawal about winning the award for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards 2020.
From their first reaction to going down memory lane and revisiting the days when the shot for the show to spilling the beans about a season 2 in the pipeline, watch the team at their candid best.
Released in March 2019 on Netflix, the show is based on the gruesome Nirbhaya gang rape case that took place in delhi in 2012.
Shah plays the female officer in-charge, Vartika Chaturvedi and Tailang as Bhupendra Singh, is the second in command to her character on screen.
In one of the proud moments for India, Netflix series 'Delhi Crime' won the 'Best Drama Series' category at 48th International Emmy Awards on the night of November 23. The crime-thriller 'Delhi Crime' is based on the 2012 gangrape-murder case. The seven-episode series has a terrific cast of Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal and Adil Hussain in key roles. 'Delhi Crime' was first aired on OTT platform, Netflix on March 22, 2019 and is directed by Richie Mehta.
Mira Nair’s Netflix show A Suitable Boy brings Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name on screen. Starring Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khattar and Tabu in lead, the show the show boasts of talented names like Ram Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Verma, Rasika Duggal, Namit Das, Danesh Razvi, Shahana Goswami, and Vinay Pathak playing in supporting roles. It is set in post-partition India and showcases the life of a young girl torn between family and her new romance. Here’s our review of A Suitable Boy:
Actors Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Mahira Kakkar get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this episode, the actors talk about their upcoming release 'A Suitable Boy'. Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy is set to stream on October 23 on Netflix. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
