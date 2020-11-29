Time's Up Movement Spent Donations On Luxury, Gave Little To Victims

Tax filings reveal Times' Up organization raised $3,670,219 in 2018 in its first year of operation.

However, it spent $1,407,032 on salaries.

Les than 10%, $312,001, went to helping victims Documents reveal the organization spent more than $157,000 on a luxury retreat.

Almost $1m was spend on legal costs.

$288,000 on advertising A Legal Defense Fund, which claims to have helped '3,000 women' during the first six months of 2018, cost $1,747,635 Most of the Legal Defense Fund money came from grants made to the Women's Law Center, while just $132,575 came from the Time's Up Foundation Time's Up Now, the charity's lobbying end, handed over $179,426 to the fund.