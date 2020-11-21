Earthen lamps lit at Kerala's Sabarimala on 'Karthigai Deepam'

Global  
 

Earthen lamps have been lit at Kerala's Sabarimala on the occasion of 'Karthigai Deepam' on November 29.

Like Diwali, Karthigai Deepam is a festival of lights.

Meanwhile, 'Mahadeepam' was also lit atop the hillock near Sri Subramaniaswamy Temple in Thiruparankundram, Madurai on the occasion of Karthigai festival.

Devotees stood in the streets around the temple and chanted hymns as the 'Mahadheepam' was lit.


