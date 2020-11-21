Earthen lamps lit at Kerala's Sabarimala on 'Karthigai Deepam'

The annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season is underway. Sabarimala devotees reached Sannidhanam to offer prayers to Lord Ayappa during Mandala Pooja. Only a few devotees participated in the pilgrimage this year due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The temple staff was seen in PPE kits and following precautionary measures. The 2-month long annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season was started from November 16.
The hotel room, in which the late Diego Maradona had stayed during his visit to Kerala in 2012, has been converted into a museum in memory of the football legend. Maradona, who passed away on November 25 at the age of 60, had stayed in room number 309 at the Blue Nile Hotel during his visit eight years back. The room was later renamed as the 'Maradona Suite'. The 'Maradona Suite' at the Blue Nile Hotel in the football frenzy district of Kannur has been dedicated by the owner to the football legend as a Museum. Maradona captained Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. The room has a photo of Maradona. The things he used during his stay has been framed and kept in the room.
Army Chief General MM Naravane on November 28 said terrorism continues to be a serious threat along country's western borders, and terrorists from Pakistan have been making "desperate attempts" to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt the local body elections. "With the ongoing situation on our western borders, terrorism continues to be a serious threat, and that is not abating in spite of all efforts made. Terrorists making desperate attempts to infiltrate into J-K to disrupt normal democratic processes," the Army Chief told media persons in Kannur, Kerala where he reviewed a passing out parade of 164 cadets at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.
People visited Saputara hill station amid the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saputara is the only hill station in Gujarat and it remains overcrowded during the Diwali vacations. This time due to covid-19 people restricted themselves and didn't come to the hill station during Diwali vacations.
Tamil Nadu Minister for Co-operation Sellur K Raju visited the Sellur pond area where the toxic foam is overflowing. He inspected the situation and gave orders to take appropriate actions to reduce the toxic foam. The Vaigai River and the Sellur pond in Madurai overflowed with toxic foam on November 28. The toxic foam was observed due to water pollution. Heavy rains lashed Madurai last night and the water levels rose at pond and Vaigai River. Mixing of waste water in ponds and the river formed the toxic foam.
Water-logging was witnessed in various parts of Madurai following heavy rainfall last night. People are facing difficulties as water has entered in Karisalkulam residential area. The area witnessed heavy rainfall due to cyclone Nivar.