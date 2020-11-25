Metro Detroit priest dies after testing positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 changes Black Friday shopping



Black Friday will look a little different this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, but stores and malls in metro Detroit will still be open. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:30 Published 4 days ago

Family hoping for pardon after prisoner tested positive for COVID as son battles Leukemia



Social justice advocates are asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to pardon a metro Detroit man who is serving time for marijuana offenses. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:44 Published 5 days ago