Metro Detroit priest dies after testing positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 changes Black Friday shoppingBlack Friday will look a little different this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, but stores and malls in metro Detroit will still be open.
Family hoping for pardon after prisoner tested positive for COVID as son battles LeukemiaSocial justice advocates are asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to pardon a metro Detroit man who is serving time for marijuana offenses.
7 UpFront: Protecting our mental health during COVID-19We're focusing on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic in tonight's 7 UpFront segment.