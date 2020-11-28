Global  
 

Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash
Still photographs of Romain Grosjean's crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Romain Grosjean Romain Grosjean French racing driver

Lewis Hamilton wins after Romain Grosjean escapes dramatic Bahrain GP fire

 Lewis Hamilton takes his 11th victory of the season in a Bahrain Grand Prix notable for a violent, fiery crash by Haas driver Romain Grosjean.
BBC News

F1 driver escapes horrific crash at Bahrain Grand Prix

 Romain Grosjean was stuck inside the flaming wreck for nearly 10 seconds before somehow finding a way out.
CBS News

Bahrain Bahrain Country on the Persian Gulf

Mick Schumacher remains on course for F2 title despite seventh in Bahrain

 Mick Schumacher remains on course to win the Formula 2 championship after extending his title lead in Bahrain.
BBC News

Hamilton remains imperious as tyre debate heats up - all you need to know

 Lewis Hamilton remains imperious in Bahrain - just don't ask him about tyres.
BBC News

Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Driver Romain Grosjean Survives Fiery Crash

 F1 driver Romain Grosjean is lucky to be alive -- SUPER LUCKY -- because his car exploded in flames and was literally ripped apart during the Bahrain Grand Prix...
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

F1 Bahrain GP: Hamilton wins following Grosjean's fireball crash

Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen in Formula 1's 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, which featured a shocking,...
Autosport - Published