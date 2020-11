49ers will likely play next two home games in Arizona – Jay Glazer Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 00:57s - Published 2 minutes ago 49ers will likely play next two home games in Arizona – Jay Glazer FOX's Jay Glazer discusses the San Francisco 49ers and how they will handle the rests of their season after contact sports were put on hold in their home county of Santa Clara. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources 49ers will likely play next two home games in Arizona – Jay Glazer FOX's Jay Glazer discusses the San Francisco 49ers and how they will handle the rests of their season...

FOX Sports - Published 52 minutes ago