GOP Candidate Wins Seat By Just 6 Votes

Business Insider reports that a Republican congressional candidate in Iowa is set to win her race by just six votes after a recount.

GOP candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks is set to win Iowa's second Congressional District.

She will beat Democrat Rita Hart by just 0.001% of the vote.

Miller-Meeks was initially named as the winner of the race.

She flipped Iowa's second congressional district from blue to red after 13 years of Democratic control.

However, her opponent asked for a recount due to the narrow nature of Miller-Meeks' win.