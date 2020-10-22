Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GOP Candidate Wins Seat By Just 6 Votes

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
GOP Candidate Wins Seat By Just 6 Votes

GOP Candidate Wins Seat By Just 6 Votes

Business Insider reports that a Republican congressional candidate in Iowa is set to win her race by just six votes after a recount.

GOP candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks is set to win Iowa's second Congressional District.

She will beat Democrat Rita Hart by just 0.001% of the vote.

Miller-Meeks was initially named as the winner of the race.

She flipped Iowa's second congressional district from blue to red after 13 years of Democratic control.

However, her opponent asked for a recount due to the narrow nature of Miller-Meeks' win.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Broke Barack Obama’s Nationwide Popular Vote Record [Video]

Joe Biden Broke Barack Obama’s Nationwide Popular Vote Record

Obama's record goes back to 2008.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:49Published
Bakery's candidate cookies have accurately predicted the last 3 elections [Video]

Bakery's candidate cookies have accurately predicted the last 3 elections

It's a heated election season and political conversations can get a little tricky. But in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, a bakery is adding a little levity by making the race more fun and delicious...

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:14Published