Community shops local on Small Business Saturday

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Small Business Saturday arrived at a timely moment for local businesses who are struggling financially amid the pandemic.

So -- the big question tonight is -- did the community*show up for these small businesses today?

Well -- kezi 9 news reporter kennedy dendy went to several local shops to see if the turnout was enough -- to hold them over.

"if people didn't come out and give us cash, then we wouldn't be able to eat."

"just keeping the dollars local."

It's the day small businesses have been waiting for.

An extra boost of support-- to hopefully survive the weight of the pandemic.

"it was absolutely a shock to the system."

For the owners of time travelers antique mall in springfield -- they wondered if they would only see a few customers walk back through their doors after reopening.

"it was exactly the opposite.

People spent time redoing their homes and realized the furniture didnt work anymore or the decor didn't work so they wanted to come out and go places."

Lucas says, exactly a year ago today -- the shop recorded its*best two days of the year.

But this weekend -- they did even better.

"the community came back so much in force to support us as a small business."

Other spots in town also saw a boom in sales.

Bridge: what a difference a day makes.

On friday the park blocks here in downtown eugene were practically empty.

But now, it's been a nonstop overflow of shoppers all day long don't show up to the markets on any other saturday.

"we want to support the local community for jobs and the tax base.

The money we spend here goes into the local tax base which goes into the services we use."

Shoppers say they feel for these small businesses who are desperately trying to stay afloat after a tough year --*financially.

"they are struggling.

We do need to buy from small businesses.

They are our neighbors, friends and family."

Reporting in lane county, kennedy dendy kezi 9 news.

A new non profit is helping people discover products made right here in oregon.

Its called --*appropriately -- built in oregon.

About a month ago -- it launched an online market place.

Oregon based companies can sell anything on this website -- from arts and crafts -- to jewelry -- and so much more.

"um a lot of food and beverage companies cant do demos they cant do farmers markets they cant do anything to sell their products so we um launched this marketplace as a hub for discovery so we can find these products from our home so




