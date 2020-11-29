Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85
Actor David Prowse, who donned the iconic Darth Vader suit in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died following a short illness.
Star Wars’ David Prowse immensely affable, C-3PO actor saysActor Anthony Daniels has paid tribute to his Star Wars costar David Prowse, who passed away at the age of 85, describing him as an “immensely” affable and warm person.
Prowse was best known for..
Original Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Dies At Age 85David Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. Amy Johnson reports.
Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85Actor David Prowse who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy has died aged 85. Edward Baran reports.