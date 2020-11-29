Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85

Actor David Prowse, who donned the iconic Darth Vader suit in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died following a short illness.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies at 85: agent

The actor who played the iconic Star Wars villain Darth Vader has died his agent announced.
Deutsche Welle - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Star Wars’ David Prowse immensely affable, C-3PO actor says [Video]

Star Wars’ David Prowse immensely affable, C-3PO actor says

Actor Anthony Daniels has paid tribute to his Star Wars costar David Prowse, who passed away at the age of 85, describing him as an “immensely” affable and warm person. Prowse was best known for..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:10Published
Original Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Dies At Age 85 [Video]

Original Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Dies At Age 85

David Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. Amy Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:41Published
Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85 [Video]

Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85

Actor David Prowse who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy has died aged 85. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published