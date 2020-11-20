Global  
 

New York City Schools To Reopen To Younger Students December 7

Reuters New York City Public Schools will begin the process of reopening to students for in-person instruction on December 7, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday.

The city's pre-school programs, pre-kindergarten programs, and students through fifth grade will return to classrooms on December 7.

All District 75 schools, which teach students who have disabilities, will open to students on December 10, he said.

A date for middle and high school students to return to classrooms has not yet been determined, according to the mayor's office.


