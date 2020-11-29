Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

This Chico band is billed as the "hardest work band in snow business!" This year's holiday show will be from Laxson Auditorium, but the audience will be watching from their phones and computers in 2020.

The Yule Logs go virtual from Laxson with Chico holiday show in 2020

Ninth.## the 'yule logs' are billed as the hardest working band in 'snow business'... and this year their popular holiday concert is going virtual.

Natural sound the band plays rock and roll holiday tunes in chico and beyond ... and every year their concerts sell out.

You're looking at last year's show at the el rey theater.

This year... because of covid 19... band members recorded a concert for chico performances at laxson auditorium.

It will premier one week from today at 7 p.m... and will be available on demand through december 31st.

We have a link to ticket information at action news now dot com slash links.## do