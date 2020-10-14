Global  
 

SCOTUS weighs Trump's contentious census bid

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:06s - Published
SCOTUS weighs Trump's contentious census bid

SCOTUS weighs Trump's contentious census bid

The Supreme Court on Monday is set to take up President Donald Trump’s unprecedented and contentious effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate U.S. House of Representatives districts to states.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.


