SCOTUS weighs Trump's contentious census bid

The Supreme Court on Monday is set to take up President Donald Trump’s unprecedented and contentious effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate U.S. House of Representatives districts to states.
An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb program was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's dubious effort to overturn the election results. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
[NFA] With legal efforts to overturn his loss in the U.S. presidential election flailing, President Donald Trump's campaign is trying to persuade Republican state legislators to intervene in battleground states won by Democratic rival Joe Biden. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a lower-court ruling that had ordered the country's decennial population count be continued until Oct. 31. The Census Bureau said on Aug. 3 that it would wind..