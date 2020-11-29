Good Morning Christmas! Movie - Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Movie Trailer and Clip (2020) - HD - Plot synopsis: Two squabbling TV hosts are sent to a festive small town over Christmas.
While pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they discover there's more to each other than they thought.
Director: Paul Ziller Writer: Riley Weston Stars: Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas, Jay Brazeau