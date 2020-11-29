Trump Accuses FBI, DOJ Of Helping To Steal Election From Him

President Donald Trump on Sunday pointed the finger of blame for losing to President-elect Joe Biden at two federal agencies.

Business Insider reports Trump said in a Fox News interview he believed the FBI and the Department of Justice may have tried to steal the election from him.

Business Insider reports there is neither evidence to support such an accusation, nor evidence to support his baseless claims of voter fraud in the election.

The president offered no evidence of his claim during his interview on Fox Business News on Sunday.

Trump also complained that the agencies weren't doing enough to prove his unsubstantiated claims, saying they were 'missing in action.'