She has also disputed science and calls to enact stricter measures to contain the virus in the state.

Kristi Noem from tweeting state residents and encouraging them to go shopping.

According to Business Insider, the number surpassed the state's previous record death total of 53.

The South Dakota Department of Health on Saturday reported 54 new deaths from COVID-19.

Gifts That Keep On Giving? Amid Record COVID-19 Death Toll, SD Gov Encourages Residents To Go Shopping