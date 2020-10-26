Global  
 

Gifts That Keep On Giving? Amid Record COVID-19 Death Toll, SD Gov Encourages Residents To Go Shopping

The South Dakota Department of Health on Saturday reported 54 new deaths from COVID-19.

According to Business Insider, the number surpassed the state's previous record death total of 53.

But that didn't stop South Dakota Gov.

Kristi Noem from tweeting state residents and encouraging them to go shopping.

The GOP governor has refused to issue a statewide mask mandate.

She has also disputed science and calls to enact stricter measures to contain the virus in the state.


