Mistletoe Magic Movie

Mistletoe Magic Movie Trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: When self-proclaimed “Christmas Grinch” Harper realizes that she accidentally donated her family’s beloved magic mistletoe to a charity, she enlists the help of thrift store owner and old friend Luke to help her retrieve it.

Can Luke convince Harper that perhaps the magic of Christmas is real and that true love does exist?

Genre: Romance Director: Andrew Cymek Writer: Patrick McBrearty Stars: Jessica Sipos, Stephen Huszar, Troy Blundell, Claire Calarco, Ariella Cannon