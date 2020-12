The Mole Undercover in North Korea Documentary movie Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:08s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published The Mole Undercover in North Korea Documentary movie The Mole Undercover in North Korea Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A real-life undercover thriller about two ordinary men who embark on an outrageously dangerous ten-year mission to penetrate the world's most secretive and brutal dictatorship: North Korea. Director: Mads Brügger Writer: Mads Brügger Stars: Ulrich Løvenskjold Larsen, Mads Brügger, Alejandro Cao de Benos de Les y Pérez 0

