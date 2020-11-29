A Wrestling Christmas Miracle Movie

A Wrestling Christmas Miracle movie trailer (2020) HD - Plot synopsis: An 11-year old phenom wrestler with an undefeated record, Kace Gabriel gives up the sport to write/direct a movie.

He believes that if the film makes his best friend, Charlie, laugh on Christmas Day it will awake the boy from a coma.

Kace's dad, Ajax Gabriel, an Olympian wrestler with a mysterious side career, supports his son's wish, cautioning that the friend may never come out of his slumber.

A week before Christmas, the movie is produced - with Ajax and a zany cast of characters starring in it - ready to make all laugh.

Ajax departs to Africa, where he headlines The Christmas Coup in the Congo, a wrestling tournament that has him scheduled to return on Christmas, just in time for the movie presentation to Charlie.

Instead of all going as planned, however, the sole hard drive containing the movie is stolen by disgruntled, bumbling actors.

And The Christmas Coup in the Congo turns out to be a real coup with the overthrow of the country's communist dictator - and with Ajax being right in the center of it all.

Kace and his mother, unable to get in touch with Ajax in the Congo, go on a crazy cat and mouse game in trying to retrieve the movie hard drive that is being held for ransom.

What ensues is an inspirational, funny thrill ride, with twist after twist - and a climatic, unexpected ending that could only happen on Christmas.

Starring child actor Mario Del Vecchio (A Karate Christmas Miracle; The Brawler) – who is also a nationally-ranked youth wrestler, taking 2nd in nationals in 2020 – A Wrestling Christmas Miracle is an inspirational, very funny, thrill-ride family Christmas movie.

This feature film also stars: Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”; The Karate Kid), Gilbert Gottfried (Emmy nominee; Problem Child), Jimmie Walker (Golden Globe nominee; “Good Times”), Michael Winslow (Police Academy; Spaceballs), Todd Bridges (“Different Strokes”; “Everybody Hates Chris”), Julie McCullough (“Growing Pains”; Sharknado), Buddy Fitzpatrick (American Criminal), Candy Fox (A Karate Christmas Miracle), and Scott Schwartz (A Christmas Story; The Toy).

Director: Chris T.

Anthony Writers: Ken Del Vecchio, Buddy Fitzpatrick Stars: Blaise Benevenga, Christian Borao, Matthew Borao