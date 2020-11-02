Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:44s - Published 4 minutes ago

Coronavirus is changing how we celebrate the holidays but some traditions will continue.

The Fire Museum of Maryland in Lutherville has opened its train garden

THEY'LL JUST LOOK A LITTLEDIFFERENT.

LIKE THE FIREMUSEUM OF MARYLAND INLUTHERVILLE... WHICHOFFICIALLY OPENED ITS TRAINGARDEN THIS WEEKEND.

"wereally hate to have to cancelthings so as far as we'reallowed to and as far asthings are safe we're going tomove forward.

Certainlyattendnace is down and weunderstand that and we want towork with people who arecomfortable coming and we havea very large space so it'seasy for people to sociallydistance while they arehere.YOU CAN CHECK IT OUT EVERYSATURDAY IN DECEMBER.

SANTA TOO BUSY GETTING READY FOR CHRISTMAS TO RETURN THIS YEAR