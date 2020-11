Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:50s - Published 51 seconds ago

Mark's Ace Hardware gives holiday bags to the homeless

HOLIDAY SEASON.

FOR THE PASTTHREE YEARS -- MARK'S ACEHARDWARE HAS GIVEN OUT HOLIDAYBAGS TO PEOPLE IN OURCOMMUNITY EXPERIENCINGHOMELESSNESS.

THEY'RE FILLEDWITH -- HAND SANITIZER --MASKS -- FLASH LIGHTS -- FIRSTAID KITS -- BLANKETS -- SOCKS-- AND PERSONAL CARE ITEMS. INJUST THE PAST TWO WEEKS --THEY'VE ALREADY RAISED ENOUGHFOR NEARLY ONE THOUSAND BAGS.AND IT'S AN OVERWHELMINGFEELING HOW GENEROUS OURCUSTOMERS IN THE COMMUNITY ISTO COME TO SUPPORT SMALLBUSINESSES TO SUPPORT OURLOCAL COMMUNITY.

IF YOU WANTTO CONTRIBUTE -- DONATION BAGSRANGE FROM SIX -- TO TWENTYTHREE DOLLARS.

YOU CAN MAKE ADONATION OVER THE PHONE -- ATCURBSIDE PICK UP -- OR INSIDEANY OF THE THREE MARK'S ACEHARDWARE LOCATIONS.

THOSE AREON -- CAMPBELL AND GLENN --1ST AND WETMORE -- AND INA ANDTHORNYDALE.