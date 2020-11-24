Global  
 

Fuller hoping to stick with team after becoming first woman to play in Power 5 college football game

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:50s
Fuller hoping to stick with team after becoming first woman to play in Power 5 college football game

Fuller hoping to stick with team after becoming first woman to play in Power 5 college football game

Sarah Fuller hoping to stick with Vanderbilt University football team after becoming first woman to play in Power 5 conference college game


Sarah Fuller (athlete) American football placekicker


Vanderbilt University Private research university in Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in major US college football conference

 She might have got more game time if Vanderbilt had not been beaten 41-0, but one kick-off was all it took for Sarah Fuller to make history in US college sports...
WorldNews

Sarah Fuller Becomes 1st Female to Play in Power 5 College Football Game

 The Vanderbilt University football team made history this weekend by enlisting the athletic prowess of one its star soccer players for their own sport ... and..
TMZ.com

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller makes history, becoming first woman to play in Power Five football game

 Sarah Fuller, a goalie for Vanderbilt soccer team, makes history with the football team, becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five game.
USATODAY.com

Sarah Fuller poised to make history as kicker in Vanderbilt football game

 Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller could make history Saturday as the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team,..
CBS News

Sarah Fuller makes history becoming first woman to play in Power 5 football game

Sarah Fuller makes history becoming first woman to play in Power 5 football game The Vanderbilt Commodores made history today when Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •UpworthyBBC SportWorldNews


Vandy's Sarah Fuller makes history with kickoff

Sarah Fuller made history Saturday, by becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game...
ESPN - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport


Fuller hopes for another chance to kick for Vandy

After becoming the first woman to play for a Power 5 football team, Sarah Fuller says she hopes to...
ESPN - Published


Sarah Fuller makes history at Vanderbilt [Video]

Sarah Fuller makes history at Vanderbilt

Fuller becomes first female kicker to play in Power 5 conference game.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Pascagoula Panthers football team is South State bound [Video]

Pascagoula Panthers football team is South State bound

Over the past three weeks, the Pascagoula football team has seen just about everything. From wining the region 4 class 5A district championship by virtue of a four-way tiebreaker to winning a first..

Credit: WXXVPublished
First all-Black officiating crew makes NFL history [Video]

First all-Black officiating crew makes NFL history

Referee Jerome Boger leads the first ever all-Black officiating crew to take charge of an NFL Game.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:29Published