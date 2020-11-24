Sarah Fuller hoping to stick with Vanderbilt University football team after becoming first woman to play in Power 5 conference college game

Fuller hoping to stick with team after becoming first woman to play in Power 5 college football game

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller could make history Saturday as the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team,..

Sarah Fuller, a goalie for Vanderbilt soccer team, makes history with the football team, becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five game.

The Vanderbilt University football team made history this weekend by enlisting the athletic prowess of one its star soccer players for their own sport ... and..

She might have got more game time if Vanderbilt had not been beaten 41-0, but one kick-off was all it took for Sarah Fuller to make history in US college sports...

After becoming the first woman to play for a Power 5 football team, Sarah Fuller says she hopes to...

Sarah Fuller made history Saturday, by becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game...

The Vanderbilt Commodores made history today when Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a...