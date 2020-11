NYC Public Schools To Begin Reopening In Phases On Dec. 7 CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:11s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:11s - Published NYC Public Schools To Begin Reopening In Phases On Dec. 7 The mayor and schools chancellor said Sunday they believe children will be safe in schools and could do in-person learning up to five times a week. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend