Top 10 Creepiest Mount Everest Mysteries

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:15s - Published 3 minutes ago

For this list, we’ll be looking at some eerie, unexplained, and generally unsettling events that have occurred on the slopes of Mount Everest.

Strange things can happen when you're climbing the world's tallest mountain.

Strange things can happen when you're climbing the world's tallest mountain.

For this list, we’ll be looking at some eerie, unexplained, and generally unsettling events that have occurred on the slopes of Mount Everest.

Our countdown includes The Tale of Maurice Wilson, The Vanishing Snowboarder, Mysterious Deaths, and more!