JOEY SHEW SIGNS WITH ISU

More exciting news for a local football star.

South vermillion tight end & linebacker joey shew has committed to indiana state for next season.

The wildcats star senior has earned a preferred walk-on spot at linebacker for the sycamores.

While you saw him on friday nights making spectacular catches, shew was a monster on defense as well.

Joey lead south vermillion in tackles twice in his four years, he even lead the whole white river conference in tackles his sophomore year.

The all-conference standout chose isu over fellow mvfc schools such as illinios state and southern illinois.