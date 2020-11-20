Global  
 

CM Baghel takes holy dip on occasion of 'Kartik Purnima' at Raipur ghat

The 'Kartik Purnima' is being observed on November 30 in India.

On the occasion, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur and also performed 'aarti' there.

'Kartik Purnima' is celebrated on the full moon day of auspicious 'Kartika' month of Hindu lunar calendar.


