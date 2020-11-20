CM Baghel takes holy dip on occasion of 'Kartik Purnima' at Raipur ghat

Laser show was held at Chet Singh Ghat of the Varanasi city on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Nov 29. Kartika Purnima marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik. Devotees light earthen lamps and visit temples to offer prayers on the auspicious day.
The wreath laying ceremony of Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, of CoBRA 206 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took place in Raipur on November 29. He lost his life in an IED attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on November 28. 10 other personnel also suffered injuries in the ambush.
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxals in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on November 28 (Saturday), succumbed to his injuries on November 29. Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) 206 battalion of CRPF, suffered injuries in the blast near the Tadmetla area in Sukma. 10 other personnel also suffered injuries in the ambush. They were air lifted to Raipur for medical treatment and around two are being treated at CRPF Hospital in Chintalnar. Further details are awaited.
Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, took on those seeking introspection following the party's subpar performance in the Bihar Assembly election. He said that leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal used to tell their junior colleagues to only raise party issues on internal fora, but were doing the opposite themselves. Baghel also defended calls to make Rahul Gandhi the party president, saying that there are no other leaders with greater acceptability among party workers. Watch the full video for more.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lashed out at the Modi government over the Covid vaccine distribution plans. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Baghel said that the Union government needs to give more clarity on the issue. 'It seems the centre is not going to spend on vaccines and is only going to issue guidelines. States like ours will do their bit. The Union government has to make it clear whether it is making vaccines available for free to states and if not what will be the share of expenditure between centre and states. If that also will not happen, then why should we follow guidelines of the centre ?’ Baghel said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Indian-Americans celebrated Chhath Puja to worship the Sun God at various places in the US. People gathered in small numbers due to Covid pandemic at various water bodies. Devotees performed Chhath puja rituals at Lake Manalapan in New Jersey. The annual festival was organised by Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America. The event was attended by Consul General of India (New York) Randhir Jaiswal and his deputy. Hundreds of Indian-American devotees watched celebrations live on Zoom and other social media. The four-day puja see rituals known as Prathihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, Surya Shashthi. Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.
Devotees gathered to offer morning prayers to the rising sun on last day of Chhath Puja. Most people stuck to the traditional practice of offering prayers at river banks. Devotees flouted the guidelines issued to curb the spread of coronavirus disease. Lucknow's Gomti riverfront, Ganga banks in Varanasi and Patna were abuzz with devotees. However, many devotees stayed back home and offered 'arghya' to the rising sun. They offered 'arghya' from temporary water bodies, made specifically for the festival. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also celebrated the festival at his official residence. Kumar offered 'arghya' to the rising sun and refrained from stepping out. The four-day puja see rituals known as Prathihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi. Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.
51,000 earthen lamps were illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of river Saryu as devotees gathered to celebrate Kartik Purnima. "I'm very happy to be part of this event. I'm fasting and praying to..
Devotees on day third of Chhath Puja gathered at Takta Ghat in Kolkata. CM Mamata Banerjee also attended the Puja. Rituals were performed, and prayers were offered to sun god. Devotees took holy dip on..