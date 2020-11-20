CM Baghel takes holy dip on occasion of 'Kartik Purnima' at Raipur ghat

Watch: Bhupesh Baghel mocks Modi govt over Covid vaccine l #HTLS2020



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lashed out at the Modi government over the Covid vaccine distribution plans. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Baghel said that the Union government needs to give more clarity on the issue. 'It seems the centre is not going to spend on vaccines and is only going to issue guidelines. States like ours will do their bit. The Union government has to make it clear whether it is making vaccines available for free to states and if not what will be the share of expenditure between centre and states. If that also will not happen, then why should we follow guidelines of the centre ?’ Baghel said. Watch the full video for all the details.

