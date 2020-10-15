Purdue Fort Wayne Postpones Basketball Game Scheduled for Monday
Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball was scheduled to visit Kent State on Monday, but the pandemic has foiled those plans.
To their best season since 2013..he also held offers from division one programs like central michigan, eastern michigan and toledo... finally tonight..after eeking out a win against southeastern louisiana in their season opener on wednesday, purdue fort wayne men's basketball was scheduled to hit the road for a game against kent state tomorrow, but the pandemic has foiled those plans..the mastodons announcing monday's game has been postponed due to covid-19 concerns..according to a press release from the p-f-w athletic department, the two programs are currently