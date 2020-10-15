Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Purdue Fort Wayne Postpones Basketball Game Scheduled for Monday

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Purdue Fort Wayne Postpones Basketball Game Scheduled for Monday

Purdue Fort Wayne Postpones Basketball Game Scheduled for Monday

Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball was scheduled to visit Kent State on Monday, but the pandemic has foiled those plans.

To their best season since 2013..he also held offers from division one programs like central michigan, eastern michigan and toledo... finally tonight..after eeking out a win against southeastern louisiana in their season opener on wednesday, purdue fort wayne men's basketball was scheduled to hit the road for a game against kent state tomorrow, but the pandemic has foiled those plans..the mastodons announcing monday's game has been postponed due to covid-19 concerns..according to a press release from the p-f-w athletic department, the two programs are currently




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mastodons Overcome 31 Turnovers in Overtime Win [Video]

Mastodons Overcome 31 Turnovers in Overtime Win

Despite turning the ball over 31 times, the Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team found a way to beat Southeastern Louisiana in their season opener on Wednesday night.

Credit: WFFTPublished
'Dons set for season opener against Southeastern Louisiana [Video]

'Dons set for season opener against Southeastern Louisiana

Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball will open the 2020-21 season with a home against Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday.

Credit: WFFTPublished
Purdue Fort Wayne men's hoops begins practice [Video]

Purdue Fort Wayne men's hoops begins practice

The Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team kicked off the 2020-21 season with their first practice on Wednesday.

Credit: WFFTPublished