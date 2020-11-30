Rome Community Center food giveaways

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 minute ago

The Bread of Life Community Center in Rome is holding food giveaways every weekend.

People can stop there friday through sunday and get food and everyday items they need.

Hannaford donates items such as bread, dairy, and produce to the community center, which is located on north washington street in rome.

And they're always looking for other donations as well, due to the increasing demand.

"it really has went pretty high, we're doing people that have lost their jobs because of the pandemic, we're probably doing somewhere around 35 to 40 people per day and then on saturday we're about 130 also to the shut ins and the elderly, giveaway as well."

Donations they are in need of include personal hygiene items, such as shampoo and toilet paper.

They also are looking for diapers and baby wipes.

The giveaways are happening on friday and saturday from 9:30 in the morning until 1:30.

And sundays from one o'clock until 2:30.

