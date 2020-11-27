Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

People in Huntsville said Sunday that they don't believe limited gatherings and postponed travel will just be seen with Thanksgiving.

After Thanksgiving precautions, people expect more of the same for rest of holiday season

Each today.

With the thanksgiving holiday behind us -- many are already looking ahead to the rest of the holiday season and wondering what it will look like.

Will, for weeks leading up to the holiday -- agencies such as the centers for disease control urged people not to travel and to limit their gatherings.

After speaking to people in huntsville today -- it seems like many did.

"well, my daughter came over.

It was just me and her.

I made a turkey, i cooked, but it was just very simple."

Michelle lapidus was like countless americans who spent thanksgiving in limited company this year.

Lapidus says she normally spends the holiday with inlaws in a group of about a dozen -- but decided to play things safe amid the pandemic.

Others like sierra brown and chris churchill said they missed things like holding hands around the table, but had a blast anyway... sierra brown & chris churchill -- spent holiday with immediate family "well, we just had a small get together, normally we have a whole bunch of family at once, of course, but we just did some immediate family, we deep-fried a turkey."

Smaller gatherings with those you live with were what the c-d-c had recommended for the holiday, along with postponing travel... according to t-s-a checkpoint numbers from sunday november 22nd to saturday the 28th....there were only two days where more than a million passengers traveled.

During the same period last year -- there were only two days where fewer than two million traveled.

Now with thanksgiving behind us -- people expect the rest of the holiday season to be more of the same.... "just make this the new normal almost.

So, try not to get too many people together and have a safe holiday."

And while everyone misses the larger crowds -- lapidus said it's nothing to cause a fuss over.

"it doesn't make sense to be upset, i mean you're just hurting yourself."

The c-d-c has not published any recommendation s for celebrations like christmas and hannukah yet but said people should consider how they can modifiy their holiday plans to reduce the spread of covid-19 to keep your friends, families, and communities healthy