Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Golden Temple lights up | The 1st Sikh Guru | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Golden Temple lights up | The 1st Sikh Guru | Oneindia News

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Golden Temple lights up | The 1st Sikh Guru | Oneindia News

Many Indians are today celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru.

This festival, known as Gurpurab or Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism, in which most religious celebrations revolve around the birth anniversaries of the 10 sikh gurus.

Guru Nanak was crucial to the Bhakti movement.

#GuruNanakJayanti2020 #Gurpurab2020 #Sikhism


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple [Video]

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple

On the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, devotees in Amritsar offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, on November 30. Devotees also took holy dip..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
Watch: Golden Temple lights up on Prakash Parv [Video]

Watch: Golden Temple lights up on Prakash Parv

Gurudwara Harmandar Sahib in Amritsar, popularly known as Golden Temple, has been lit in colourful lights on the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The reflection of the glittering..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Bandi Chhor Divas: Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple [Video]

Bandi Chhor Divas: Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple

On the auspicious occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas, devotees offered prayers at Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar. Devotees also took holy dip in 'Sarovar'. Bandi Chhor Divas is celebrated to mark the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published