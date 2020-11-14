Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Golden Temple lights up | The 1st Sikh Guru | Oneindia News

Many Indians are today celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru.

This festival, known as Gurpurab or Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism, in which most religious celebrations revolve around the birth anniversaries of the 10 sikh gurus.

Guru Nanak was crucial to the Bhakti movement.

