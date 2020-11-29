Global  
 

At least 110 civilians killed in ‘gruesome’ Nigeria massacre

Farmers harvesting crops in Borno state attacked by armed men on motorcycles, in the ‘most violent direct’ assault against civilians this year, UN says.


