|
|
|
At least 110 civilians killed in ‘gruesome’ Nigeria massacre
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:37s - Published
At least 110 civilians killed in ‘gruesome’ Nigeria massacre
Farmers harvesting crops in Borno state attacked by armed men on motorcycles, in the ‘most violent direct’ assault against civilians this year, UN says.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Men and women harvesting crops assaulted by armed attackers on motorcycles, UN says.
Upworthy - Published
Also reported by •SBS
|