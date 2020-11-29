President-elect Biden suffers foot fractures

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:05s - Published 3 minutes ago

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot while playing with his dog, Major, his personal physician said on Sunday (November 29).

That's according to his personal physician, who said Sunday that Biden will probably have to wear a protective boot for several weeks.

Biden's office said in a statement that the incident happened on Saturday, and the 78-year-old visited an orthopedist for X-rays and a CT scan the next day.

Doctors first thought the former vice president had only sprained his ankle, but a follow-up scan confirmed there were several hairline fractures.

Having defeated President Donald Trump in the November 3 election, Biden is set to become the oldest president in U.S. history.

Trump has not yet conceded defeat in the election and is contesting the results in court.

But he took to Twitter on Sunday to wish Biden a speedy recovery.

Biden is set to take office on January 20.

His health will likely remain a matter of great speculation, closely watched by allies and opponents alike.