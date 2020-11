Formula E - The Audi MGU05 in the e-tron FE07

The seventh season of Formula E, the first as an official FIA World Championship, sees Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler taking part with the Audi e-tron FE07.

The latest fully-electric race car from the brand with the four rings boasts a new in-house-developed motor-generator unit, called the Audi MGU05.