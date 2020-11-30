Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Protesting farmers offer prayers at Tikri border in Delhi: Watch

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Guru Nanak Jayanti: Protesting farmers offer prayers at Tikri border in Delhi: Watch

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Protesting farmers offer prayers at Tikri border in Delhi: Watch

Farmers protesting against the Centre’s contentious farm bills offered prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday at Tikri border in Delhi.

The ongoing protests by thousands of farmers against the Centre’s new farm laws entered the fifth day on Monday, with the protestors threatening to block all five entry points to the national capital #GuruNanakJayanti #TikriBorder #FarmerProtest


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protesting farmers celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti at Delhi-Haryana border [Video]

Protesting farmers celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti at Delhi-Haryana border

On occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji protesting farmers sang 'gurbani' at Singhu border. They prayed at the protest site and also distributed sweets on the occasion. Farmers have..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates [Video]

Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates

The protest from farmers against the Modi government’s recently passed farm bills has now entered its fifth day. The farmers who rejected the Centre’s talks offer have now threatened to block entry..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple [Video]

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple

On the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, devotees in Amritsar offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, on November 30. Devotees also took holy dip..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published