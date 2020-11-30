Guru Nanak Jayanti: Protesting farmers offer prayers at Tikri border in Delhi: Watch

Farmers protesting against the Centre’s contentious farm bills offered prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday at Tikri border in Delhi.

The ongoing protests by thousands of farmers against the Centre's new farm laws entered the fifth day on Monday, with the protestors threatening to block all five entry points to the national capital