Romain Grosjean survives F1 horror crash
Romain Grosjean has said the controversial Halo safety device saved his life after he escaped a dramatic high-speed crash.
F1 driver’s ‘miracle’ escape from fiery crashRomain Grosjean credited the halo protection bar with saving his life in a fiery crash that ripped his car in two on the opening lap of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. Libby Hogan..
