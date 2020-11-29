Aashiqui star Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke, admitted to the ICU|Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Aashiqui star Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke, admitted to the ICU|Oneindia News
Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 hit film Aashiqui star, Actor Rahul Roy suffered a brainstroke while shooting for his film LAC - Live The Battle in Kargil.
The 52-year-old actor was brought back to Mumbai and is currently admitted to the Nanavati hospital, where he is in the ICU.
The film's crew was in Kargil for a 17-day shoot.
They reportedly had two more days to go when Rahul's health condition deteriorated.
#RahulRoy #AashiquiStar #RahulRoySuffersBrainStroke