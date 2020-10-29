Winter phenomenon coats Chinese city in picturesque layer of ice

Trees coated in layer of ice turning Chinese city into a winter wonderland



Trees were coated in a layer of ice as freezing conditions took turning southern China's Zhangjiajie into a winter wonderland. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 3 days ago

Trees coated in layer of ice as winter storm strikes northern China



Northern China city Changchun was struck by a winter storm coating trees in a layer of ice on November 19. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago