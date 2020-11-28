Iran buries top nuclear scientist, blames Israel and US for attack

Global  
 

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist

A top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader has warned that those responsible for killing one of the country's top nuclear scientists would face a "calculated and decisive" response. Tehran blames Israel for the attack. David Doyle reports.

Dehumanising: Israeli groups' verdict on military invasions of Palestinian homes

 A damning report by three Israeli human rights groups has condemned the military’s widespread practice of entering Palestinian homes in the occupied..
Brazen killings expose Iran's vulnerabilities as it struggles to respond

 Written by David D. Kirkpatrick, Ronen Bergman and Farnaz Fassihi The raid alone was brazen enough. A team of Israeli commandos with high-powered torches blasted..
Iran vows vengeance after assassination of top nuclear scientist

 On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed Israel for the assassination of a top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister..
Iran's President Rouhani Vows to Avenge Assassination of Top Nuclear Scientist, Accuses Israel of the Attack

Iran’s President Rouhani Vows to Avenge Assassination of Top Nuclear Scientist, Accuses Israel of the Attack Following the death and suspected assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh,...
As Iran Threatens Payback After Assassination, Germany Urges Restraint

The killing of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, which Tehran blamed on Israel, raised fears of an...
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh: Iran vows to avenge scientist's assassination

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top nuclear scientist, died on Friday after an attack on his car.
Rouhani accuses 'mercenary' Israel of killing top Iran scientist

Iranian president accuses Israel of assassinating high-ranking nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran

Iranian foreign minister condemns killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as an ‘act of state terror’ and links Israel to the attack.

Iran vows vengeance over top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizade's killing

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says there are 'serious indications of [an] Israeli role' in the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was shot dead on FridayView on euronews

