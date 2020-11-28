Iran buries top nuclear scientist, blames Israel and US for attack
Iran buries top nuclear scientist, blames Israel and US for attack
Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist A top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader has warned that those responsible for killing one of the country's top nuclear scientists would face a "calculated and decisive" response. Tehran blames Israel for the attack. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:20 Published on January 1, 1970
Following the death and suspected assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh,...
The killing of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, which Tehran blamed on Israel, raised fears of an...
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top nuclear scientist, died on Friday after an attack on his car.
