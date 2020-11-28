Global  
 

Rajinikanth meets representatives of Rajini Makkal Mandram ahead of TN assembly polls

Actor Rajinikanth met with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram - his political party - at Raghavendra Hall in the city on November 30.

The actor is expected to make an announcement on whether or not he will contest the 2021 Assembly elections.

After the meeting with district secretaries, 'thalaiva' came to the balcony and greeted supporters.


 Actor Rajinikanth said that he would reveal the decision on his political foray soon, after meeting the district secretaries of his unified fab club.
Actor calls meeting of Rajini Makkal Mandram office-bearers at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam.
