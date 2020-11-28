Rajinikanth meets representatives of Rajini Makkal Mandram ahead of TN assembly polls

Actor Rajinikanth met with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram - his political party - at Raghavendra Hall in the city on November 30.

The actor is expected to make an announcement on whether or not he will contest the 2021 Assembly elections.

After the meeting with district secretaries, 'thalaiva' came to the balcony and greeted supporters.