Sturgeon: PM shouldn't stand in way of Scottish independence

Nicola Sturgeon says Prime Minister Boris Johnson should not stand in the way of another Scottish independence referendum, like his "pal" Donald Trump did.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, the first minister warned politicians who attempted to halt the "tide of democracy" get "swept away".

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn