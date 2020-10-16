Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sturgeon: PM shouldn't stand in way of Scottish independence

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Sturgeon: PM shouldn't stand in way of Scottish independence

Sturgeon: PM shouldn't stand in way of Scottish independence

Nicola Sturgeon says Prime Minister Boris Johnson should not stand in the way of another Scottish independence referendum, like his "pal" Donald Trump did.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, the first minister warned politicians who attempted to halt the "tide of democracy" get "swept away".

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

ITV (TV network) ITV (TV network) TV network in the United Kingdom

Jeremy Kyle 'called guest serial liar' before death, says coroner

 Steve Dymond died a week after taking a lie-detector test on the ITV show.
BBC News
Magic takes centre stage for the Argos Christmas advert 2020 [Video]

Magic takes centre stage for the Argos Christmas advert 2020

Argos celebrates going back to basics with the 2020 Christmas advert, which isset to Gary Barlow's new single Incredible. The advert airs on Sunday November1 during Family Fortunes on ITV at 8pm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds give joint Pride Of Britain message [Video]

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds give joint Pride Of Britain message

Mandatory credit: ITV The Prime Minister and his fiancee have made their firstTV appearance together to praise the nation’s NHS heroes - and thank them forsaving his life. The couple filmed their tribute to frontline workers for thisSunday’s Pride Of Britain Awards on ITV at 9pm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke discuss Olivier award nominations [Video]

Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke discuss Olivier award nominations

Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke discuss their nominations for best actor &actress. You can watch the special programme on ITV on Sunday 25th October at10:20pm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:57Published

Good Morning Britain (2014 TV programme) Good Morning Britain (2014 TV programme) British breakfast programme, broadcast on weekdays from 6:00am to 9:00am on ITV

Piers Morgan says Trump feeling ‘bullish’ about election [Video]

Piers Morgan says Trump feeling ‘bullish’ about election

‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Piers Morgan says there has been a real difference in energy between the Trump and Biden campaigns – but that if Trump loses, it will be a judgement on his presidency rather than an affirmation of Biden who he describes as an ‘uninspiring candidate’. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

The mysterious Utah monolith has disappeared

 A mysterious monolith appeared, then disappeared, in rural Utah | Utah Department of Public Safety

The Utah monolith has now disappeared almost as..
The Verge
Could Amanda Seyfried bag an Oscar for Mank? [Video]

Could Amanda Seyfried bag an Oscar for Mank?

The actress steals the show in the new Netflix movie, from director David Fincher. Report by Nelsonj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 04:58Published
Star Wars’ David Prowse immensely affable, C-3PO actor says [Video]

Star Wars’ David Prowse immensely affable, C-3PO actor says

Actor Anthony Daniels has paid tribute to his Star Wars costar David Prowse, who passed away at the age of 85, describing him as an “immensely” affable and warm person. Prowse was best known for playing Darth Vader in the in the original Star Wars trilogy, while Daniels starred as droid C-3PO. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Michel Barnier: Brexit talks continue even on Sunday [Video]

Michel Barnier: Brexit talks continue even on Sunday

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says make-or-break Brexit negotiations continue "even on Sunday". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Sturgeon: Johnson should learn from Trump and not stand in way of independence

Nicola Sturgeon has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson should not follow the Donald Trump’s example...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Sturgeon insists Scots have a ‘right’ to another independence vote [Video]

Sturgeon insists Scots have a ‘right’ to another independence vote

Scotland is a “nation on the brink of making history”, Nicola Sturgeondeclared, as she insisted the country’s people have the “right” to choosetheir own future in a second independence..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published
Support for Scottish independence soars to 58% in new poll [Video]

Support for Scottish independence soars to 58% in new poll

A record number of people now support independence for Scotland. A new Ipsos MORI poll puts the number of Scottish residents who want to leave the union at the highest level ever recorded.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:15Published