Mark Hamill is leading tributes to Dave Prowse, the man behind his Star Wars father, following the actor's death.

Darth Vader -- or his head, rather -- was taken away by the dark side yet again, but cops stepped in to save the day ... TMZ has learned. No Jedis required. Law..

Trending: Mark Hamill leads tributes to Dave Prowse the original Darth Vader, Chrissy Teigen beginning to heal after difficult In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Trending: Mark Hamill leads tributes to Dave Prowse the original Darth Vader, Chrissy Teigen beginning to heal after difficult c In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars film trilogy, dies after a short...

Tributes to late actor Dave Prowse have hailed his contribution to creating the “legend” of Darth...

Mark Hamill has hailed his Star Wars co-star Dave Prowse as “a kind man” who was “much more...