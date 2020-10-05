This cat hugs your arm every time you give it to him!
Watch this cat give his owner's arm a loving cuddle!AJ Collevecchio, 23, from West Chester in Pennsylvania filmed the moment he presented his arm to his loving cat Pippin, 2. He said: "It just melts my heart when he does it!"I noticed he did it the first week we got him when he hugged his face when he was sleeping- I just realised he always needed something to hold on to."He pretty much needs his paw on anything when he's sitting around me- he hugs his toys, he'll hug my phone when I'm on it and put his paw on the controller when you're playing video games."He adopted the abandoned cat with his girlfriend Jessie Demmert, 23, in July when a mandatory quarantine was placed on their town to halt the spread of coronavirus.Jessie said: "Anything I'm working on just needs to be touched or grabbed at any point- he's a real attention seeker!"The quarantine is still pretty bad for us here and since we have less contact with people now it definitely helps us a lot!"
