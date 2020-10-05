This cat hugs your arm every time you give it to him! Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published 5 minutes ago This cat hugs your arm every time you give it to him! Watch this cat give his owner's arm a loving cuddle!AJ Collevecchio, 23, from West Chester in Pennsylvania filmed the moment he presented his arm to his loving cat Pippin, 2. He said: "It just melts my heart when he does it!"I noticed he did it the first week we got him when he hugged his face when he was sleeping- I just realised he always needed something to hold on to."He pretty much needs his paw on anything when he's sitting around me- he hugs his toys, he'll hug my phone when I'm on it and put his paw on the controller when you're playing video games."He adopted the abandoned cat with his girlfriend Jessie Demmert, 23, in July when a mandatory quarantine was placed on their town to halt the spread of coronavirus.Jessie said: "Anything I'm working on just needs to be touched or grabbed at any point- he's a real attention seeker!"The quarantine is still pretty bad for us here and since we have less contact with people now it definitely helps us a lot!" 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more

Watch this cat give his owner's arm a loving cuddle!AJ Collevecchio, 23, from West Chester in Pennsylvania filmed the moment he presented his arm to his loving cat Pippin, 2. He said: "It just melts my heart when he does it!"I noticed he did it the first week we got him when he hugged his face when he was sleeping- I just realised he always needed something to hold on to."He pretty much needs his paw on anything when he's sitting around me- he hugs his toys, he'll hug my phone when I'm on it and put his paw on the controller when you're playing video games."He adopted the abandoned cat with his girlfriend Jessie Demmert, 23, in July when a mandatory quarantine was placed on their town to halt the spread of coronavirus.Jessie said: "Anything I'm working on just needs to be touched or grabbed at any point- he's a real attention seeker!"The quarantine is still pretty bad for us here and since we have less contact with people now it definitely helps us a lot!"





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Men Ages 5-75: What Time Do You Wake Up?



We asked 70 men from ages 5 to 75: What time do you usually wake up? Find out which guys are early birds and which ones sleep-in as long as possible like vampires. Credit: GLAMOUR Duration: 02:13 Published on November 2, 2020 Watch as this naughty cat makes online classes impossible for his owner, biting her every time she reaches for her laptop



Watch as this naughty cat makes online classes impossible for his owner, biting her every time she reaches for her laptop. In the video, Rambo, an eight-year-old foster kitty, can be seen blocking.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:14 Published on October 5, 2020

