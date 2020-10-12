FA to investigate social media post by United's Cavani

Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Edinson Cavani forhis work in helping the Red Devils to victory against Southampton, and said heis meticulous in his preparation for games - despite leaving the team waitingwhile he put his boots on after half-time.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published on January 1, 1970