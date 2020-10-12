Global  
 

FA to investigate social media post by United's Cavani

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:02s
FA to investigate social media post by United's Cavani
Cavani to be investigated by the FA over social media post

Edinson Cavani

Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation [Video]

Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Edinson Cavani forhis work in helping the Red Devils to victory against Southampton, and said heis meticulous in his preparation for games - despite leaving the team waitingwhile he put his boots on after half-time.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54

Edinson Cavani: Man Utd forward's Instagram post to be looked into by FA

 Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani deletes a social media post which contained a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts.
BBC News

Southampton 2-3 Man Utd: Sub Edinson Cavani inspires comeback win

 Edinson Cavani inspires Manchester United to come from two goals down and win at St Mary's Stadium.
BBC News

Manchester United F.C.

News24.com | Cavani investigated by English FA over social media post

Edinson Cavani's joy at scoring twice for Manchester United on Sunday could be dampened as he is to...
News24

Edinson Cavani facing FA investigation over Instagram post that featured the word ‘negrito’ after celebrating two goals in Manchester United win at Southampton

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is facing an FA probe into a social media post that featured...
talkSPORT

Edinson Cavani: Man Utd forward's Instagram post to be looked into by FA

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani deletes a social media post which contained a Spanish phrase...
BBC News


