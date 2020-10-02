PM Modi inaugurates 6-lane widening project of Handia-Rajatalab in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30 to dedicate to the nation six-lane widening project of Handia-Rajatalab section of NH19. He'll also attend Dev Deepawali event, undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit Sarnath Archaeological Site.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on November 30, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has been decked up to welcome the PM. He will launch the Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project and participate in Deepotsav celebrations at the ghats of the city. As the city prepared for the PM's visit, security has also been tightened. During the tour of his parliamentary constituency, PM Modi will also attend Dev Deepawali, a festival of light and fervour in Varanasi celebrated on every Poornima of the Kartika month.
Amid the campaigning for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday pitched for renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. "Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said, 'Why not?' I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in Uttar Pradesh. Then why can't Hyderabad be renamed as Bhagyanagar?" Adityanath said at a roadshow in the Malkajgiri division of Hyderabad. Watch the video for more details.
As many as 51,000 earthen lamps were lit in Ayodhya marking the eve of Kartik Purnima. The lamps were illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of River Saryu. Sabarimala Temple in Kerala was decorated as Karthika Deepam celebrations were held. The eve of Dev Deepawali was celebrated in various ways across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday. PM will dedicate to the nation the widened Handia-Rajatalab section of NH-19. The city glowed on the eve as a laser show was held in Varanasi at Chet Singh Ghat. The Prime Minister will also attend Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, later in the day. Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali in various parts of the country. Kartik Purnima marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.
Nation remembered Guru Nanak Dev on his 551st birth anniversary on November 30. Devotees offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar following Covid-19 protocols. People along with their families lit candles and offered prayers in the temple premises. On the occasion, devotees also visited Delhi's Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to offer prayers. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to Nanak - the founder of Sikhism. President Kovind also inaugurated the renovated PBG Regimental Gurudwara at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to people on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with fervour throughout nation and around the world. Also known as Gurpurab, Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru. It is observed on the full moon day of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar.
The whole nation is celebrating 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 30. On this occasion, protesting farmers offered prayers at Tikri border protest site. They also distribute 'prasad' among each other and security personnel to mark the celebrations. Farmers have continued their agitation at Delhi border after rejecting the offer of conditional talks of the central government.
Buddha Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath reopened after 5 months on October 02. The temple was closed in the month of March due to coronavirus pandemic. Gautam Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment here. People thronged to the temple.