PM Modi inaugurates 6-lane widening project of Handia-Rajatalab in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19.

PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30.

Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "Varanasi is getting improved infrastructure on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Dev Deepawali.

This will benefit both Varanasi and Prayagraj." "Along with beautification of Kashi in past years, we can now witness benefit of work done on connectivity here.

New highways, flyovers, widening of roads to reduce traffic jams, work currently being done in and around Varanasi has never happened since independence," he added.

PM will also attend Dev Deepawali event, undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit Sarnath Archaeological Site.