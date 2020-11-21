Eustice: Now is not time to abandon Covid measures

Boris Johnson, who faces a Commons showdown with his own MPs over thestringent tier measures, urged the nation to “work together” with tiering,testing and vaccines. The Prime Minister is offering Parliament another chanceto vote on the restrictions early next year, saying the legislation will havea “sunset of February 3”.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Matt Hancock has told MPs that the Tier 3 restrictions imposed before thesecond national lockdown in England were not strong enough. The Prime Ministerhas since unveiled beefed-up tiered restrictions which are due to come intoplace next month. Mr Hancock told a joint session of the Health and SocialCare Committee and Science and Technology Committee: “The trigger thatpersuaded me that we needed to go into national lockdown, having beenessentially the architect of the tiered system and a big supporter of it, wasthat we saw case rates going up suddenly and quite sharply in almost everypart of England."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says "there's a reason for determination" as he continues post-Brexit trade negotiations in London.
The last-ditch talks continued over the weekend with fishing rights remaining a major bone of contention, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
Nicola Sturgeon says Prime Minister Boris Johnson should not stand in the way of another Scottish independence referendum, like his "pal" Donald Trump did.
Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, the first minister warned politicians who attempted to halt the "tide of democracy" get "swept away".
The actress steals the show in the new Netflix movie, from director David Fincher.