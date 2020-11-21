Eustice: Now is not time to abandon Covid measures

Environment Secretary George Eustice insists "now is not the time to abandon" Covid measures, however adds it's understandable to feel anxiety and apprehension over the "draconian" rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a revolt from his own MPs over the introduction of new tiered restrictions across England once the lockdown ends on Wednesday.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn