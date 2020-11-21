Global  
 

Eustice: Now is not time to abandon Covid measures

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Eustice: Now is not time to abandon Covid measures

Eustice: Now is not time to abandon Covid measures

Environment Secretary George Eustice insists "now is not the time to abandon" Covid measures, however adds it's understandable to feel anxiety and apprehension over the "draconian" rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a revolt from his own MPs over the introduction of new tiered restrictions across England once the lockdown ends on Wednesday.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Covid: PM calls for 'unity' as he agrees to publish data behind new tiers

 Boris Johnson will publish data behind England's new tiers later in a bid to win over Tory rebels.
BBC News
PM attempts to head off rebellion by MPs over new tougher tiers [Video]

PM attempts to head off rebellion by MPs over new tougher tiers

Boris Johnson, who faces a Commons showdown with his own MPs over thestringent tier measures, urged the nation to “work together” with tiering,testing and vaccines. The Prime Minister is offering Parliament another chanceto vote on the restrictions early next year, saying the legislation will havea “sunset of February 3”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Britain's Johnson Asks Lawmakers to Back a Tougher Lockdown

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is asking lawmakers to support new, tiered restrictions to keep the nation's hospitals from becoming overwhelmed before a..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: PM writes to MPs amid anger over new tiers

 Boris Johnson aims to stop a Tory rebellion ahead of a vote on England's new measures on Tuesday.
BBC News

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Covid: Hospitals could be overwhelmed without new tiers, says Gove

 Michael Gove warns MPs strict rules are still needed in England despite lockdown ending on 2 December.
BBC News

Covid tiers: Boris Johnson says measures will bring clarity

 The PM hits back at criticism from Tory MPs that post-lockdown restrictions are not properly targeted.
BBC News
Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown [Video]

Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown

Matt Hancock has told MPs that the Tier 3 restrictions imposed before thesecond national lockdown in England were not strong enough. The Prime Ministerhas since unveiled beefed-up tiered restrictions which are due to come intoplace next month. Mr Hancock told a joint session of the Health and SocialCare Committee and Science and Technology Committee: “The trigger thatpersuaded me that we needed to go into national lockdown, having beenessentially the architect of the tiered system and a big supporter of it, wasthat we saw case rates going up suddenly and quite sharply in almost everypart of England."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit trade talks

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says "there's a reason for determination" as he continues post-Brexit trade negotiations in London. The last-ditch talks continued over the weekend with fishing rights remaining a major bone of contention, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published
Sturgeon: PM shouldn't stand in way of Scottish independence [Video]

Sturgeon: PM shouldn't stand in way of Scottish independence

Nicola Sturgeon says Prime Minister Boris Johnson should not stand in the way of another Scottish independence referendum, like his "pal" Donald Trump did. Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, the first minister warned politicians who attempted to halt the "tide of democracy" get "swept away". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published

